AS VALENTINE'S Day approaches you may want to start planning a little treat for your significant other.

And if you the idea of a weekend getaway but are not sure where to visit, then we have the perfect answer for you.

Share To Buy has rounded up the most romantic cities in the UK and thanks to Booking.com we even have the best hotels you can stay in during your visit.

Find out where to spend the weekend this Valentine's Day.

UK's most romantic cities:

Newcastle

The Innside by Melia. (Booking.com)

Newcastle is the perfect option if you are on a tight budget and Innside by Melia Newcastle is a great place to stay.

Just 750 yards from Sage Gateshead it offers a multitude of eco-initiatives such as using locally sourced, organic food in its restaurant, motion-controlled electricity and providing bicycle rental and parking.

London

Rosewood hotel. (Booking.com)

The capital is the most romantic spot for the LGBTQ+ communing with loads of great attractions to visit and bars to try out.

Booking.com suggests a stay at Rosewood London with elegant rooms, minutes from Covent Garden and a roof terrace is perfect for Valentine's Day.

Portsmouth

Accudo House Boutique. (Booking.com)

Portsmouth tasks the crown for the most interest in online dating in the UK, with thousands meeting online.

If you fancy a trip to the online dating capital visit the Accudo House Boutique Holiday Suites with a rating of 8.9 from guests you can enjoy the city but have your own apartment to relax in.

Edinburgh

Museum Apartments (Booking.com)

With the most romantic restaurants, Edinburgh is a great place to take any food lover this Valentine's Day.

Booking.com suggests the Museum Apartments in Edinburgh’s Old Town which are not only sustainable but are also very chic.

Liverpool

Titanic Hotel. (Booking.com)

Liverpool is the most loved-up city in the UK with residents eager for love and romance.

A great place to stay for you time in Liverpool is the Titanic Hotel on the ground of the Stanley Dock, this beautifully designed hotel is perfect and even has a spa.

