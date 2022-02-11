A GWENT MP has announced he will step down at the next General Election.

Wayne David, who has served as Labour MP for Caerphilly since June 2001, has announced he plans to retire.

Speaking to the General Committee of the Caerphilly constituency Labour Party this evening, Mr David said he had made the decision "with some sadness".

"The reason is quite simple," he said. "I will be 65 in a few months’ time and if I were re-elected at the next election, I could still be an MP at the age of 70.

"While some may disagree, I think at that age I would not be able to represent my constituents as effectively as I would like.

"It is time to make way for a younger person.

“It has been my privilege to be the MP for Caerphilly for nearly 21 years and I would like to thank local Labour Party members and the people of the Caerphilly constituency for all their wonderful support over this time.

“I shall of course continue to work hard for my constituency until the General Election, whenever that is, and my loyalty to the Labour Party is as strong as ever.

"I believe under Keir Starmer Labour has a very good chance of winning the next General Election and I will be doing all I can to help bring about that victory.”

Before first being elected as an MP in 2001, Mr David served in the European Parliament from 1989 until 1999, first for South Wales, then for South Wales Central.