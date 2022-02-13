A HOUSE of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) that will accommodate young people has been approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee.

The three-bedroom house, at 53 Sir Ivor’s Road in Pontllanfraith, will be converted to a four-bedroom HMO with a shared kitchen and bathroom.

A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities.

Ward councillor and member of the planning committee, Cllr Mike Adams expressed his support for the application at a committee meeting, held on Wednesday, February 9.

Cllr Adams said: “If we get it right and when we get it right, we can look at these people as neighbours.”

The HMO will be run by D2 Propco – a company who provide temporary accommodation to “vulnerable people” across South Wales.

Duncan Evans, founder of D2 Propco, told the committee that the company will work with the local authority and the accommodation will be a “home for Caerphilly’s children”.

Mr Evans added: “The company wants these young people to feel part of the community and wants the neighbours to treat them as such.”

There are no conditions on who the tenants of HMOs are, therefore it could begin as a home for young people, but there aren’t any planning conditions to stop this from changing.

The application received 14 objections from residents who cited lack of parking and anti-social behaviour as their main concerns.

Anti-social behaviour is not a material planning concern, this was explained by Cllr Nigel Dix, who represents Blackwood, he said: “We have to look at the bricks and mortar and not the potential clients and the system in place.”

Three off-street parking spaces are provided with the HMO, but councillors raised concerns at the small size of the spaces.

The application was supported by 11 committee members and two members abstained.