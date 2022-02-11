Boris Johnson has received his questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Number 10, Downing Street has confirmed.
This week, Scotland Yard said it would be sending formal legal questionnaires by the end of the week to more than 50 individuals, from whom officers involved with Operation Hillman – the probe into so-called “partygate” – wish to hear, regarding the 12 events they are investigating.
On Friday evening, it was confirmed the Prime Minister had received the legal form from Metropolitan Police officers, and said he will “respond as required”.
The move means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.
A Number 10 spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”
