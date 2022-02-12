TRIBUTES have been paid to “two angels” after a three-year-old boy has died following an already fatal crash on the M4 last week.
The boy, from Tredegar, had been returning from a birthday party along with four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton, at around 1.45pm on Saturday when the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a van.
They were both rushed to the intensive care unit at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but Gracie-Ann suffered a cardiac arrest due to the severity of her injuries and died at around 5am on Sunday morning.
The boy passed away yesterday (Friday) from his injuries, family members have confirmed.
Uncle Darren Lucas paid tribute to Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee, saying they were “two angels.”
“Nobody expected this. We’re all in shock,” he said.
“They were two incredible kids. It’s terrible.
“They were two beautiful kids. They were two angels.
“We just want to thank everyone – on social media and especially in the town of Tredegar.
“The people of Tredegar have been absolutely amazing. Everyone has come together and wanted to help.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. That can be found at: gofundme.com/f/gracieannandjaydenlee.
Following the crash, 41-year-old Martin Newman, of Croeserw, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was remanded into custody pending a hearing at Newport Crown Court on February 21.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or any information that could help the investigation, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 and quote 2200041245.
