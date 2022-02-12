THE BROTHER of a man who died hours after being arrested at his home in Newport last year said his family will continue to campaign to find out why he died.

Mouayed Bashir suffered a mental health episode on February 17 last year. His parents called for an ambulance, however police officers arrived at their Maesglas home.

His parents said that four police officers entered their son’s room, and they were told “not to interfere with police business”.

Mouayed’s father said that Mouayed was handcuffed and bound by the legs. Mouayed had a leg injury due to a stab wound from a few weeks previous.

Mouayed was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Mouayed Bashir's family at a protest march in Newport.

Mouayed’s brother, Mohannad Bashir, told the Argus that his family have now seen the police’s body worn camera footage of his brother’s arrest on Friday.

“It was literally yesterday,” he said. “It’s mad they took a year.

“In a way, for me and the rest of the family, it answers some questions. We’re not left imagining what happened.

“So we got some answers but it also opened up a tin of worms.

“It was heavy. It was heart-breaking.

“It’s annoying that so many families will have to go through this.”

Mr Bashir was speaking following a protest march calling for justice for his brother.

The march attracted more than 100 protestors, and started at Newport station before stopping off at Newport Crown Court, and then heading through the city centre to outside Newport Central Police Station.

“It’s overwhelming,” Mr Bashir said, when asked about the support shown for his family. “It just shows that the community really feel the pain of what we’re going through as a family.

“The love and the support is great.”

Mouayed Bashir's brothers and parents pay tribute to him at a protest march in Newport.

When asked what the next steps are for the family, Mr Bashir said: “We were supposed to have a pre-inquest hearing review on February 21, and that has been postponed. And the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) are still dragging their feet.

“Really we just want to put more pressure on.

“Hopefully the justice system and the coroner will listen to us and make it a fair trial.”