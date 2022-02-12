PROTESTORS gathered in Newport city centre on Saturday calling for answers for the family of Mouayed Bashir.

Mr Bashir died aged 29 just hours after he was arrested by police on February 17 last year. Officers attended his family home in Maesglas after his parents called for an ambulance as Mouayed had suffered a mental health episode.

Almost a year later, a march was held in Newport city centre to highlight Mouayed’s death – which is subject to an investigation by the police watchdog – and raise awareness of the need for better mental health services and mental health support in Wales.

The march attracted more than 100 protestors, and started at Newport station before stopping off at Newport Crown Court, and then heading through the city centre to outside Newport Central Police Station.

Following the march, Mouayed’s brother, Mohannad, said: “It’s overwhelming. It just shows that the community really feel the pain of what we’re going through as a family.

“The love and the support is great.”

The march in Newport in memory of Mouayed Bashir.

Ahead of the march, Travis Roberts said: “We are supporting our brothers who want to hear the truth.

“He was one of our friends, our brother.”

Nicola Davies, of Stand Up To Racism, said: “We are here to show solidarity with the community, where there is fear.

“It is about mental health where people need to take appropriate action, not acting on stereotypes rather than concern for another person.

Mouayed Bashir's brother and parents in a moment of remembrance.

“Police need to learn some lessons if they want to build trust in the community.

“We know this is not in isolation, it happens at all levels.

“There are people with good intentions and the system is failing good officers who just want to do the right thing.”

The family and friends of Mouayed Bashir called for justice on the steps of Newport Crown Court.

And another protestor, Jak, said: “Something like that should never be repeated.

“Mouayed was asking for help and if you ask for help it should be given.

“This situation should never be repeated.”