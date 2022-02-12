MANAGER James Rowberry has warned Newport County AFC that their bid to go up will be derailed by their League Two promotion rivals unless they develop a mean streak.

The Exiles started a five-game run of games at Rodney Parade with a dramatic 3-3 draw with struggling Oldham Athletic.

County led 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals by Ryan Haynes and Dom Telford but the Latics hit the front thanks to a double by Mike Fondop, the second after they had been reduced to 10 men because of a red card for Dylan Bahamboula.

The hosts salvaged a draw thanks to a sublime hit from central defender Mickey Demetriou at the death but it was two points dropped by the seventh-placed Exiles.

Their promotion credentials will now be tested by games against sixth-placed Mansfield, second-placed Tranmere, leaders Forest Green Rovers and play-off hopefuls Bristol Rovers with Rowberry demanding a big defensive improvement.

“I took a bit longer to come out of the changing room to try and make sense of it,” said the manager.

“I am disappointed because we just didn’t defend well enough. That’s the bottom line after conceding three goals at home.

“We conceded from a set play at the start of the second half and that’s not what we are about. We have got to do better and will do better by putting that right in the coming week.

“We’ve got to stop crosses better, we’ve got to deal with balls into the box better and we’ve got to make sure that our clearances are spot-on because teams will capitalise on that.

“We need to be better at key moments of the game and this is the most frustrated that I have been, without a shadow of a doubt.”

County fired in 36 shots yet had to chase the game at the death to salvage a draw thanks to Demetriou’s long-range cracker.

FRUSTRATED: County boss James Rowberry

“The one thing I can say about the lads is that they don’t give up and they showed that endeavour and spirit to keep going and going. I can’t fault them for that,” said Rowberry.

“I don’t think that there can be any questions from our supporters because the lads showed the desire to try and score with the amount of chances that we created, we just had to defend better as a team.

“We controlled the game with the ball but didn’t defend well enough as a collective. The first goal was from our turnover, the second was from a set play and the third was a throw-in where we didn’t stop a cross and didn’t pick up in the box.

“But I have belief and faith in the group that we will get better; there is always room for improvement and I have no doubt that we will do that.

“I am not going to come out here and pinpoint individuals, I would never do that, as a collective we have got to do better.

“We have got four tough games coming up but I am confident that we will show our quality.”

Midfielder Scot Bennet suffered a rib injury in the first half before being replaced after the break.