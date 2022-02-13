A GWENT teenager who died suddenly after suffering an undiagnosed heart condition while watching Wales was remembered at the Principality Stadium this weekend.
Jack Thomas was just 15 years old when he died while watching Wales v Scotland at his girlfriend's home in Oakdale in 2012.
And as the two teams squared off on Saturday, a tribute was paid to Jack at half time, with his photo being displayed on the scoreboards and the stadium announcer sharing his story.
Over the past 10 years, Jack’s mum, June Thomas, and her family have campaigned tirelessly in his memory to raise awareness of undiagnosed heart conditions.
Mrs Thomas has been pushing to ensure schools across Gwent have access to defibrillators and recently helped the installation of one at Glasllwch Primary School.
Similarly, her charity ‘Jack’s Appeal ABUHB’ has supported dozens of community campaigns to get the life-saving equipment installed at easy access points.
Mrs Thomas spoke to the Argus last month ahead of a planned series of free screenings she was offering to youngsters in February.
“I can’t stress enough how important early screening is,” Mrs Thomas said.
“If the screenings do pick something up then there’s far more chance the issue can be treated which could ultimately save someone’s life.”
You can find out more about the screenings at ‘Jacks Appeal ABUHB’ on Facebook.
