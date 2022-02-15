A 63-YEAR-OLD from Monmouthshire has been banned from the roads for two years after being caught driving high on cocaine.
David Palmer, of Grosmont Road in Llanvihangel Crucorney, was driving on the A40 – between Bwlch and The Cider Mill – on August 3, 2021, when he was stopped by officers.
They found Benzoylecgonine – a major substance found in cocaine – in Palmer’s blood.
Officers also discovered 1.15g of cocaine on Palmer.
He pleaded guilty to drug driving and possessing a Class A drug at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 4.
For driving under the influence, he was fined £400, ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £50 surcharge.
Palmer was also banned from driving for two years.
He was fined £100 for possession of cocaine, and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.
