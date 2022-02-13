JUST under 1,500 new cases and further death have been recorded across Wales in the latest Public Health Wales figures.
1,495 new Covid cases, including 212 in Gwent, were recorded in the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday.
Blaenau Gwent saw the lowest rise in cases in Gwent – and the third lowest in Wales – with 29.
34 new cases were recorded in Monmouthshire – which is the fourth lowest in Wales.
Ten local authorities saw more new cases than in Torfaen, which recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 51.
Newport saw 50 new cases and Caerphilly 48.
Wales’ rolling weekly case rate, for the week up to February 7, is now 379 per 100,000 people.
Only Rhondda Cynon Taf (287.2) and Bridgend (265.2) have a lower case rate than Monmouthshire (316.1).
Ten local authorities have a lower case rate than Caerphilly (352.9), while eight have a higher case rate than in Blaenau Gwent (363.6).
Torfaen’s case rate (394.8) is the sixth highest in Wales, while Newport’s (396.3) is the fifth highest in Wales.
The one death recorded in this latest 24-hours was not in the Gwent region, meaning the death toll remains at 1,175 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region. It now stands at 6,913 across Wales.
Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:
Cardiff: 235
Swansea: 115
Carmarthenshire: 107
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 91
Flintshire: 84
Vale of Glamorgan: 77
Wrexham: 64
Conwy: 61
Neath Port Talbot: 58
Pembrokeshire: 57
Torfaen: 51
Denbighshire: 50
Newport: 50
Bridgend: 49
Ceredigion: 49
Caerphilly: 48
Gwynedd: 44
Powys: 39
Monmouthshire: 34
Blaenau Gwent: 29
Anglesey: 25
Merthyr Tydfil: 20
Resident Outside Wales: 47
Unknown Location: 11
