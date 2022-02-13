A number of train services in the Gwent area have been cancelled, after a vehicle is thought to have crashed into a railway bridge.

Shortly after 10am today (Sunday, February 13), National Rail reported that there was disruption on the Rhymney Railway line, with trains unable to call at a number of stations, mainly in the Caerphilly County Borough.

They revealed that this comes as a result of “a road vehicle colliding with a bridge”.

Initially, it appeared as though disruption would be contained to a few regional stations - Aber, Energlyn & Churchill Park and Llanbradach.

An hour later, it was reported that no trains are currently able to run between Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach at all at this time, as a result of the incident.

As a result, replacement bus services have been deployed, in order to transport passengers between Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach.

For the most part, Transport for Wales services are understood to be the only ones impacted by this disruption.

There is unconfirmed reports that the incident happened last night, and involved railroad machinery striking an overhead passenger footbridge at Llanbradach Station.

The 110 plus year old grade 2 listed footbridge at Llanbradach was struck by a railroad machine last night. All lines are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/IMX3e13Dbq — Buzz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Buzz37295) February 13, 2022

This has yet to be confirmed, but pictures circulating on social media appear to show the footbridge having suffered some damage, with Network Rail personnel in attendance.

At this time, it is unclear for how long the disruption is likely to last.

However, latest timetables show that all scheduled services between Penarth and Rhymney are cancelled at this time.

What have National Rail said?





In their most recent update to passengers, National Rail took to social media, saying: “Trains are unable to run between Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge.

“This means trains cannot call at Aber, Energlyn & Churchill Park and Llanbradach. Road transport will shuttle between Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach.”

Should railways bosses provide further updates this afternoon, here at the Argus we will work to keep you updated.