A PUB on the outskirts of Newport is being turned into a Mediterranean restaurant - and will mark its opening with two charity nights to raise funds for local good causes.
The Groes Wen Inn in Penhow closed in December, and is currently undergoing refurbishment works.
A new Mediterranean restaurant, Ego at The Groes Wen Inn, is due to open at the former pub in March.
On March 1 and 2, two charity nights will be held at the restaurant to raise funds for the Penhow Village Shop and Lost Souls Sanctuary.
Customers can order from a two-course a la carte menu, for £17.95, with all the money being donated between the village shop and sanctuary.
Sharon Williams, general manager for Ego at The Groes Wen Inn said: “We are thrilled be to be opening our new pub and restaurant in early March to the local community in Penhow and the surrounding villages.
“Our charity nights will make a real difference for those involved and we are humbled to be able to support them at such an important time.”
The new Mediterranean pub and restaurant will open to the public from 11am on Thursday, March 3.
You can book a place at one of the charity nights at: egorestaurants.co.uk/restaurant-penhow
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.