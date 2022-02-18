THREE Monmouthshire residents have appeared in Magistrates' Courts outside of the Gwent region recently.
They appeared in court for causing criminal damage and speeding.
Their cases were heard in Oxford and Cardiff.
SHANE HENRY JOHNS, 31, of Pill Row in Caldicot, avoided prison after causing criminal damage to a home in Cardiff.
Johns admitted causing £471.56 worth of damage to a door at the property in Riverside on August 2 last year.
He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 27.
He must also repay the £471.56 in compensation, complete up to 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and pay a £128 surcharge.
DYLAN JACK MILLS, 20, of Withy Close in Magor, was caught going 21mph over the speed limit in Cardiff.
Mills was clocked doing 51mph on North Road – where the limit is 30mph – on July 25 last year.
He pleaded guilty and was fined £323 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 25.
Mills was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.
HELEN TRACY AVOTH, 53, of Mathern Road in Chepstow, must pay almost £350 after speeding in Oxfordshire.
Avoth was caught by a manned speed camera on the A41 at Bicester on June 24 last year doing 52mph when a 40mph limit was in place.
The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 27.
She was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. She also had three points added to her licence.
