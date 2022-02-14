A SPORTS pitch in a Gwent town has been badly damaged, after vehicles were driven over the grass.

Over the weekend, the pitches at War Memorial Park in Rhymney were driven over, cutting up the playing surface.

And, as a result, the pitches were deemed unsafe to play on, with deep tyre tracks having cut up the pitch.

One area in particular appears badly damaged, where a vehicle appears to have circled on the grass.

News of the damaged field came as a blow to Rhymney Rugby Club, who were forced to cancel their mini and juniors games on Sunday, February 13.

The club took to social media to confirm this news.

A representative for the club slammed the person responsible for driving over the grass, saying that “the inconsiderate actions of others now means that we have children who represent your community who are unable to play rugby.”

Deep tyre tracks on the playing surface (Credit: Rhymney RFC)

However, the club has taken a defiant stance on the matter, revealing that these actions won’t stop their junior teams from bouncing back, once the pitch is repaired to a suitable standard.

The club has asked that anyone with information as to those responsible for the damage to contact them directly on Facebook here.

Statement from Rhymney Rugby Club in full

A Rhymney Rugby Club spokesperson said: “Because of the inconsiderate behaviour of individuals. Rhymney Mini & Juniors have had to cancel all their home fixtures this morning because the pitch is not safe to play on.

“Rhymney Mini & Junior Coaches, Volunteers and parents give up their time up to allow children the opportunity to play rugby in their local area for their local club. The inconsiderate actions of others now means that we have children who represent your community who are unable to play rugby.

“Rhymney Mini & Juniors are proud of our achievements and our children and won’t be stopped by the behaviour of a small minority.”