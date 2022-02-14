A TELEVISION actor best known for his roles in hit shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Suits, is set to visit Newport.

D.B. Woodside is the latest name announced as a special guest at Comic Con Wales 2022.

The American actor is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with big names such as Kiefer Sutherland in 24, and even royalty, in the form of Meghan Markle in Suits.

And, in Newport, he will be joining an already all star cast in terms of the Comic Con line-up for what will be the first event of its kind at the new venue.

Comic Con Wales announced that as of 2022, the International Convention Centre (ICC) is its new home.

Television actor D.B. Woodside

And, to mark that occasion, they have revealed that they are pulling out all the stops.

Earlier this year, none other than Sabrina the Teenage Witch herself Melissa Joan Hart was announced as one of the guests.

She, along with D.B. Woodside join a cast which includes stars from Teen Wolf, Gotham, Gossip Girl, The Walking Dead, and even Grand Theft Auto.

What is Comic Con Wales?





Comic Con Wales is a place where fans of pop culture, films, TV, comic books, and more, can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them and get autographs.

There will no doubt be numerous costumes and props on show during the even as well as trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork.

There are also props and set displays from many franchises which fans can enjoy having photographs taken at, and many attractions such as video gaming.

Schedules are available approximately two weeks before the event and will be emailed to every customer who has purchased a ticket.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Comic Con Wales website here.