RYAN Haynes says Newport County AFC can’t afford to dwell on their defensive shortcomings after dropping two points against Oldham Athletic, with a January streak showing they can be mean at the back.

The promotion-chasing Exiles started a run of five home games on the spin with a dramatic 3-3 draw against the 23rd-placed Latics on Saturday.

James Rowberry’s side fired in 36 shots, led 2-1 at the break, played against 10 men for the last 20 minutes but still needed a late Mickey Demetriou leveller.

The manager slammed his side’s defending after the game and warned they need to up their game ahead of a tough run against top teams.

Sixth-placed Mansfield, who are unbeaten in 11, visit on Saturday followed by second-placed Tranmere, leaders Forest Green Rovers and play-off hopefuls Bristol Rovers.

Haynes scored his first goal of the season with a deflected strike to make it 1-0 against Oldham but knows it is the other end that needs attention.

OPENER: Ryan Haynes got the first goal of the game against Oldham

“It was frustrating, we should have defended better but you live and you learn,” said the left-back. “We created a lot of chances and scored three goals, but it was two points dropped.

“We have another game coming up on Saturday and we will be working hard all week to put things right.

“We are usually solid, these things happen but we have focus on the positives and move on. The games are coming thick and fast and we have another big game to look forward to.”

Seventh-placed County are ranked ninth worst in League Two for goals conceded per game but enjoyed a miserly run last month.

They won four games on the spin with three of them thanks to shutouts against Harrogate, Scunthorpe and Leyton Orient.

“It’s never going to all be plain sailing,” said Haynes. “We’ve got to cut out conceding so much but it wasn’t long ago that we had three clean sheets in a row.

“We have shown that we can do it so have to look back at what we were doing well to take into our next games.

“We are creating so many chances, so that’s a positive, but score three at home and you should be coming away with three points.”

Mansfield are on an 11-game unbeaten streak and have drawn their last two games away from Field Mill 0-0, at Harrogate and Bristol Rovers on Saturday.