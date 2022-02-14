A NEWPORT man discovered he had terminal brain cancer after watching Channel 4 show 24 Hours in A&E.

Glenn Farley was 51 when he died in November 2019, 19 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, which turned out to be an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

He is now the inspiration behind his family’s 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge.

Affectionately known as ‘Granchie Glenn’ by his grandchildren - Maise, seven and Lilly, three - he never got to meet his youngest granddaughter, Ella, who is one.

The keen Newport County AFC fan and steelworker at Orb Steelworks in Newport, began to experience drop foot – a condition which affects foot and toe mobility – causing him to drag his leg as he walked.

Mr Farley was concerned he may have suffered a stroke, but scan from the neck down found nothing unusual and he was kept in overnight for monitoring.

The next day on his return home, he suffered multiple seizures.

After watching Channel 4’s 24 Hours in A&E, Mr Farley mentioned to his wife Thomasina about a brain tumour patient on the show who had the same symptoms that he was experiencing.

A hospital scan of Glenn’s head revealed the devastating news that he had a fast-growing tumour on his brain.

Ms Farley said: “I’m not very good at watching anything medical on TV as it makes me squeamish.

Glenn and Thomasina Farley

"After Glenn mentioned about the patient on 24 Hours in A&E, we went straight to the hospital, instead of phoning the doctor.

“We were told that the average survival rate for someone with a GBM is just 12-18 months. We were heartbroken.”

In March, surgeons at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff removed most of the tumour, during which time a further two tumours were discovered.

Over the next nine months, Mr Farley underwent gruelling radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatmentm which successfully shrunk what was left of the GBM.

However, the operation left him in a wheelchair. Doctors thought he may never walk again.

Ms Farley said: “Our family really rallied around for us at such a hard time, especially my sister’s husband, Chris.

"He took him every day to his treatment, physio and the gym, he even took him when Glenn was ready to go back to his first football match.”

After months of physiotherapy, the determined father-of-two walked unaided for the first time on the final day of his chemotherapy treatment and, in July 2019, lived out his wish as he walked his daughter Katie down the aisle.

Glenn Farley and daughter Katie on her wedding day

A month later, whilst awaiting a knee operation, Mr Farley experienced a pain in his chest and when he woke up the next morning, he fell to the ground having lost the use of both of his legs. Doctors later determined the cancer had spread to his spinal cord.

He died at home surrounded by his family on November 16, 2019, the same day as his son Luke’s 33rd birthday.

Ms Farley said: “Friends and family who brought with them such positivity.

"We had a flag made with his picture on and his friends, Gary and Darren still take it to every Newport County home game to remember him.

“You wouldn’t have known he had a brain tumour to look at him. He kept saying: ‘should I have a headache or something?’.”

Four years after he was first diagnosed with the disease, Ms Farley and their eldest granddaughter, Maisie, will be walking 10,000 steps every day in February in memory of their beloved ‘Granchie Glenn’ to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Ms Farley said: “Maisie and I have been loving the challenge so far, with all of our family cheering us on.

"Glenn would have loved it and I know he’d be very proud of what we were doing to help other families going through something similar.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this disease.

After a successful first challenge a year ago which raised nearly £1 million to support vital research and campaigning, Brain Tumour Research’s 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge is back.

The charity is calling for people to step up to the Facebook challenge and make it even bigger and better in 2022.

Mel Tiley, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “The best part of the 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge is that you can fit your steps in with your everyday life.

"That could be having a coffee and catching up with friends at your local park, walking your commute or school run instead of driving, getting off the bus a few stops earlier or walking around your house whilst on the phone.

"You could even team up with friends or colleagues and complete your steps together.

“We are very grateful to Thomasina and Maisie for their ongoing support.”

Donate to Thomasina’s 10,000 Steps a Day fundraiser here.