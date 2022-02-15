A POTHOLE on a busy one-way system in Newport is “totally unacceptable” and should be repaired, according to drivers and residents.

A number of people living in Caerleon took to social media over the weekend to report that they’d been hit with punctures after driving over a pothole on Mill Street, which forms part of the busy one-way system around the historic town.

The pothole is located on a section of Mill Street between Norman Street and Backhall Street.

Concerns around the condition of the road surface have been building for some time – with many noting that there had been a considerable deterioration in the past week.

It comes as Newport City Council announced earlier today it is to repair potholes on Essex Street, Henson Street and Hawarden Road this week.

The pothole on Mill Street in Caerleon has been dubbed 'totally unacceptable'. (Picture: Jamie Stevens)

What’s more, a water main runs below the Mill Street road surface, which has been known to leak in recent months.

One of the residents to suffer a puncture was Jamie Stevens, who was travelling with his family to his parents home in Caerleon when he hit the pothole.

“It was awful,” Mr Stevens told the Argus.

“I was heading out last night to my parents house with my family at around 6pm – I’d say we were only driving around 10 to 15mph.

“I juts heard this absolutely horrendous thud and knew instantly that we’d got a puncture.

“I got out of the car to take a look and I could see there were people who had pulled over just up the road with a puncture also.

“Luckily I was close to my parents home so was able to get their help. I’d say for the 10 minutes I was there I saw at least another two tyres burst on cars that drove over the pothole, it’s totally unacceptable.

Mr Stevens was one of many to suffer a puncture on the road this weekend. (Picture: Jamie Stevens)

“There’s been at least 20, if not 30 people, that have reported receiving punctures from the pothole over the weekend. It cost me £130 to get the tyre repaired – it’s an expense I didn’t need, and I’ll be phoning the council for compensation.”

Reports on social media suggest that the pothole has now been temporarily repaired, although Conservative councillor for the area Joan Watkins says the road surface on Mill Street remains “very dangerous”.

“Newport council’s highways department have got no consideration for the people of Caerleon,” Ms Watkins said.

“Over time this area of road has considerably degraded and in the area around the pothole has particularly suffered in the last week or so.”

Read more:

Cllr Watkins, who received a puncture herself from the pothole over the weekend, has called for a plan of action to be put in place to repair the damaged surface.

“I’ve emailed the highways department at least three times,” she added.

“It’s a one-way system around Caerleon and it’s used heavily – I know that the weather has been bad but this is totally unacceptable – especially when a considerable number of others have also suffered problems.”

A spokesperson for Newport City Council has confirmed that temporary repairs on the pothole have been carried out, and that permanent repairs will be done soon.