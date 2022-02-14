DEMOLITION work has been confirmed for a disused GP surgery, over concerns the vacant site could become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

The surgery closed down in 2020 because Aneurin Bevan University Health Board couldn't find a replacement for the outgoing doctor.

The building has stood empty since then, and there are now concerns it could "fall into disrepair" and become "a potential magnet for anti-social behaviour".

Caerphilly County Borough Council said no prospective owners had expressed interest in the vacant property, formerly the Lansbury Park Surgery, but pledged the local community would "play a key role" in future plans for the space.

Changing the building's use and providing other services there was "not considered appropriate... due to its condition and configuration".

The council indicated earlier this month the former surgery could be demolished. A memorial plaque inside the building will be removed and stored safely until new arrangements for it are made.

Previously, documents suggested the demolition work would begin at the end of March – but it remains unclear from the planning application what the land would be used for once the site is demolished.

The application for demolition has been submitted by Derwyn Pugh from Kier Construction.

The council will now look at "future options" for the site and will consult with the community on any plans.

"Significant investment has been made into Lansbury Park over recent years as part of a targeted regeneration project, in partnership with residents," said Shayne Cook, Caerphilly council’s cabinet member for social care and housing. "We’re committed to ensuring the local community continue to play a key role in plans for Lansbury Park and this space."

Cllr Cook added: "We also recognise that this space has also been used as a place of commemoration for a tragedy which occurred in Lansbury Park some years ago.

"We’d like to offer our assurance that the commemorative plaque currently located within the building will be professionally removed and securely stored, until an alternative location is agreed with the family and local community."