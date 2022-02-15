RESIDENTS working to clear up a brook which has become blocked by falling trees and rubbish have renewed calls for help to remove the blockages after it came close to bursting its banks.

Bettws Brook, which runs through the nearby estate and past playing fields, looked considerably swollen following heavy rainfall over the weekend.

It follows years of problems for the brook, which has become a popular dumping ground for litter, fly tipping and shopping trolleys – all of which have caused issues with the water flow.

But the most significant problem has been the amount of fallen trees, which line the banks of the brook, lodged in the waterway.

The Argus visited the brook last week to speak to residents and there were several visible blockages caused by both dumped rubbish and fallen trees that made a visible difference to the water levels in the brook.

Darren Rice, who lives nearby on the Bettws estate, set up the Canal and River Clean Up group last July after becoming frustrated with the state of Newport’s waterways.

He said that the water levels over the weekend were really concerning for residents.

Fallen trees are affecting the water flow in Bettws Brook.

“I had a message from a resident saying that Bettws Brook was close to bursting its banks,” Mr Rice told the Argus.

“I headed down there to take a video and it was in a terrible state and there was a real fear that it could flood.

“We’ve had incidents of heavier rain than what we saw, so what’s going to happen when another storm hits?”

Read more:

Mr Rice said when he arrived at the brook, a council worker was also there assessing the water levels.

“I spoke to the council worker, and I told him that we’ve all been really concerned about the state of the brook and the issues with blockages from falling trees.

Darren Rice (left) and Keith Willavise (right) both live in Bettws and help to keep the area as clean as they can.

“He said that the council are planning trim the trees around May or June this year and that we should be receiving a letter shortly.”

“But this is a problem we’ve been raising here for years and the lack of communication from the council hasn’t been good enough.”

Mr Rice also said that Newport West MP Ruth Jones has also tried to get in touch with the council to raise the issue but that she has not received a response.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Newport City Council intends to carry out tree management and a clean-up of the brook.

"However, the work requires machinery which would need to be taken across nearby playing fields. In the winter, this would damage the fields so it will be carried out when the weather conditions improve.

"It shares the dismay of residents at the irresponsible and selfish disposing of waste items in the brook."