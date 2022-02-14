PUBLIC Health Wales has reported 10 Covid-related deaths and 2,122 new cases of coronavirus.
According to the latest data from Public Health Wales there have been 10 Covid-related deaths in Wales – but none of these are within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB) area.
Of the 10 newly-reported deaths, four have been reported in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, two in Cardiff and Vale UHB, two in Swansea Bay UHB, one in Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, and one in Hywel Dda UHB.
Public Health Wales’ death toll – throughout the entire Covid pandemic – now stands at 6,923, which includes 19 residents outside of Wales.
There are also 2,122 newly reported cases of Covid, based on Public Health Wales data which includes 71 residents outside of Wales.
Of these 2,122 new cases 361 are reportedly in Gwent. Public Health Wales reports 95 cases in Newport, 93 in Caerphilly, 67 in Monmouthshire, 54 in Torfaen, and 52 in Blaenau Gwent.
The newly reported cases of Covid, according to Public Health Wales statistics, are as follows:
- Anglesey - 35
- Blaenau Gwent - 52
- Bridgend - 71
- Caerphilly - 93
- Cardiff - 301
- Carmarthenshire - 142
- Ceredigion - 106
- Conwy - 62
- Denbighshire - 50
- Flintshire - 116
- Gwynedd - 81
- Merthyr Tydfil - 31
- Monmouthshire - 67
- Neath Port Talbot - 68
- Newport - 95
- Pembrokeshire - 77
- Powys - 74
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 127
- Swansea - 158
- Torfaen - 54
- Vale of Glamorgan - 95
- Wrexham - 85
- Unknown location - 11
- Resident outside Wales – 71
