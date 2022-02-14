A NEW mobile app has been launched for Newport city centre as part of plans to boost support for businesses.

The app was launched in partnership between Newport's Business Improvement District (BID) and LoyalFree - a place promotion app which showcases area information for locals and visitors including a local guide, exclusive deals and loyalty schemes, fun local events and interesting trails.

The free-to-download app is designed to boost footfall and sales in the city by encouraging consumers to shop local and explore their local area.

Newport Now BID is an independent, business-led initiative working to improve the environment for businesses in Newport to succeed.

Encompassing more than 600 businesses within the city, BID members will benefit from advertising opportunities, customer insights and social media support.

Local businesses already signed up include Bubble Trouble, Xclusive Jewellers, The Optic Shop and nightspot The Greyhound.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “Our new app helps shoppers to save money, visitors to explore interesting businesses and venues, and businesses to increase footfall and customer loyalty.

“Advertising on the app is free of cost and admin for our local businesses – and free for users to download.

“We’d encourage businesses to follow the simple instructions to advertise on the app and we hope to see plenty of shoppers and visitors downloading it to use.”

LoyalFree’s digital trails are one way app users can explore the city’s hidden gems and best independents.

There are already some exciting trails live on the app including the Vegan & Vegetarian Friendly Trail and the Dog Friendly Trail, along with a Chartist Trail for history buffs.

Sophie Hainsworth, co-founder of LoyalFree, said: ‘‘We are delighted to expand our business into more of Wales with this launch in Newport.

"We are excited to be able to offer local businesses a way to expand their digital presence and encourage locals to return to the high street.’’

"If you’re a Newport Now BID levy payer, please email info@loyalfree.co.uk for details of how you can get involved in the scheme.

You can download the LoyalFree app for free here: www.loyalfree.co.uk/download or search ‘LoyalFree’ on the iOS and Google play store.