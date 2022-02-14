NEWPORT and the wider Gwent area looks set to be buffeted by heavy winds, as the Met Office has issued a weather warning.

Later this week, from Friday, February 18, Storm Eunice is set to make land, and bring with it what has been described by weather experts as “a period of very strong winds”.

A large portion of the United Kingdom is being warned of the potential for poor weather conditions, and this includes the entirety of Newport and Gwent.

It is the second storm to be forecast this week – with the first, Storm Dudley, set to land on Wednesday.

However, the South Wales area is not believed to be in the firing line during the first of the storms.

But, with the recent rainfall putting the historic county at flood risk over the weekend, it hasn’t been plain sailing for the region in recent days.

Storm Eunice: What can we expect?





According to the Met Office, the yellow weather warning for winds is in place from midnight to 9pm on Friday, February 18.

They have warned that “Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.”

The warning covers much of the UK (Credit: Met Office)

In terms of what to expect, they have said:

There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down;

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties;

Where damaging winds occur, there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services may occur;

There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Closer to home, it is expected that closures may be put in place on the two bridges which cross the Severn.

Friday is arguably too far away for detailed weather forecasts – and this of could change day-by-day, but at this time, the region is forecast to see rainy weather on Friday morning, before clearing up into the evening.

Between now and then, conditions across the county are set to be fairly average for this time of year, primarily mixing overcast conditions in with some scattered showers through the week.