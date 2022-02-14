TO CELEBRATE Valentine’s Day, Marks & Spencer has launched a same-sex couple version of its famous Colin the Caterpillar cake.
The “Love is in the air” caterpillar duo are available as part of a special deal where customers can get two half-sized cakes for just £10.
It is up to shoppers whether they want one Colin and one Connie (Colin’s female friend) or two Colins or two Connies.
Laurie Bradley, lead product developer for greeting cards at M&S Food, said: “Relationships come in all shapes and sizes, and so it’s a no-brainer that Valentine’s Day cards should reflect this.
“We’ve completely revamped our designs this year so they’re less about specific recipients and more about which style you like best, meaning there’s something for everyone – whether you prefer something funny, something more romantic or even a bit of Percy Pig!”
M&S shoppers react to same-sex Colin the Caterpillar cakes
“About time M&S created same gender caterpillar options, hopefully next year we will see non-binary editions as well,” said one shopper on social media.
Another added: “Stand by for the outrage, over cakes, from the people that accuse others of being snowflakes.”
A third said: “This was very much needed and a real step to fight homophobia, transphobia, fatphobia all in one step. Awe inspiring.”
“I like this idea, it's quite cute for valentines,” said a fourth.
