RESIDENTS have moved in to 22 new homes built in Cwmbran.

The £2.7 million project at Malthouse Close was funded by a Welsh Government Social Housing Grant, and supported by Torfaen council.

Four one-bed flats, 12 two-bed houses and six three-bed houses were built on the site for Bron Afon by Blaenavon-based P&P Builders Limited.

Among those to pick up keys to their new home are Kirsty West and Neil Jenkins.

Ms West said: “It’s brilliant. This is everything we want at the moment.

“It’s a good quality house with more room for us to grow our family in a lovely area that’s closer to work.”

Shane Edwards, who had recently been living in temporary accommodation, got the keys to his home last week.

“It’s such a beautiful place, done to a high standard,” he said.

“I can see my children and partner easily now and I couldn’t when I was living in temporary accommodation. Living here means everything to me.”

The £2.7 million project to build 22 new homes at Malthouse Close in Cwmbran has been completed. Picture: Bron Afon.

Another resident who has just moved in is Melanie Nowalski-Fry.

Mrs Nowalski-Fry – who has a disability – said that moving into a home with a wet room downstairs means she can now live more independently.

She said: “It’s a whole new start for all of us. It’s given both my son and husband peace of mind.”

Alan Brunt, Bron Afon’s chief executive, said: “We believe everyone should have a good quality home where they can feel secure and it’s good to hear we’re getting it right for our tenants. We want to build more homes that people can feel proud to live in and I think this development is a great example of that.

“I’d like to thank P&P Builders Limited for such a high-quality finish and Welsh Government and Torfaen council for funding the project.”