SOUTH Wales and western England’s first ever powerhouse conference is just one month away on the March 8, 2022.

On this date, leaders from across business and research, alongside local and national governments on both sides of the Severn, will gather in Newport to discuss how we can work together to level up communities and create a greener, fairer future for all.

Green Growth within the Western Gateway is led by the Western Gateway Partnership, the area’s pan regional partnership which stretches from Swindon to Swansea and includes the cities of Newport, Bristol and Cardiff at its heart. The partnership aims to champion success, tackle shared problems and create new opportunities for the 4.4 million people who live within its boundaries.

Speakers range from Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of the British Business Bank, Simon Gibson CBE, CEO of the Wesley Clover Wales, to Joanna Pontin, Vice President of DST Innovation, the organisation behind Swansea’s Blue Eden development which includes plans for a tidal lagoon.

Katherine Bennett CBE, Chair of the Western Gateway Partnership, said: “We have so many great strengths based within the Western Gateway, whether that’s engineering, digital and cyber innovation or our creative and manufacturing excellence.

“We want to bring all these talents together at our first conference to work together to understand how we can build on this to level up our communities, build on our potential and help deliver for the UK.

“Green Growth in the Western Gateway will give business, research and academia a chance to come together with public authorities on both sides of the border to help steer how our partnership creates growth and new opportunities for the 4.4 million people who live here. We want to level up communities and help our area reach Net Zero. This is your chance to take part and help us achieve our goal.”

The conference will explore how the area can level up communities at risk of being left behind, become the UK’s first green energy super cluster and capitalise on investment in green innovation.

