A NEWPORT entrepreneur is thrilled that her dog boarding business has been nominated for a third award.

Poochee Care has been announced as a finalist in the Best Pet Services category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022 with the winners being announced at a gala event on Sunday, March 27, at The Coal Exchange luxury hotel in Cardiff.

Earlier this year, the Newport-based dog home-boarding business was a runner up in the Pet Directory Awards and, last year in 2021, Poochee Care was shortlisted as a finalist in the Home Boarding Business of the Year category of the Pet Industry Federation Awards.

Poochee Care was started in 2018 by Alyson Lane after she traumatically lost her own pet dog following a stay with a home-boarder.

Her beloved Golden Labrador, Molly, became unwell whilst staying at the pet boarding home, but the carers did not advise Alyson nor did they advise her listed emergency contacts.

When Alyson returned home, Molly’s symptoms worsened and the poor dog lasted only a few more days before she crossed the ‘Rainbow Bridge’.

Ms Lane said: “That experience absolutely devastated me and I didn’t want anyone else having to suffer what we went through. So I decided to create a dog boarding experience that allows owners to enjoy their holiday and not have to worry about their pets – knowing that they are being looked after just like a member of the family in an environment that they know they can trust.”

Last year, Ms Lane took on a franchise and now accepts dogs for home-boarding across South Wales, Bristol, Bath, Gloucestershire and the M4 corridor.

In order to give each pet individual attention, Alyson will only take a maximum of three dogs at any one time and is now actively looking for other like-minded animal lovers to join the Poochee Care family.

For Ms Lane, starting a business as a franchisee provided her with extra support to get up and running.

“The ultimate benefit though is that you get to work with dogs on a daily basis,” said Alyson. “Working with dogs is an incredibly rewarding experience with great job satisfaction.”