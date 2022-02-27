A MOTHER is on a mission to protect the planet – with hundreds of people joining the cause.

When Aimee Parker started the Facebook group Green Caerleon one year ago she hoped to connect with like-minded people, sharing tips and ideas to live sustainably.

And connect she did.

Green Caerleon has more than 900 eco warriors, with various eco-friendly initiatives started up through online community.

South Wales Argus:

This includes:

  • Two stretchy plastic collection points introduced to Caerleon (aided by CVP Recycling);
  • Hiring out a party pack to reduce the waste of children’s birthday parties;
  • Establishing local litter picking group Pitch in Patrol;
  • Creating a green space group, and Caerleon Plant and Seed swap;
  • Launching a children’s costume library.

South Wales Argus:

Ms Parker, who has two daughters – aged four and seven – said: “I used to work for a climate change charity, so I’m aware action is needed to tackle the issues and live sustainably.

“Having children also made an impact; we are handing the planet to them and I want to give them a better world."

She added that she was "pleasantly surprised" with how the group grew, with a "broad and diverse" community encouraging reusing and recycling as much as possible.

Green Caerleon has also made a bid for a share of Newport Participatory Budgeting from Newport City Council; if successful the group will launch a community grow-along, providing the means for people to experiment with growing tomatoes, lettuce, and sunflowers.

Decisions for how this funding is allocated to community groups is made through a public vote.

South Wales Argus: Green Caerleon hopes to get funding for a community grow-along (Picture: Green Caerleon)Green Caerleon hopes to get funding for a community grow-along (Picture: Green Caerleon)

Since the group launched in 2021 Ms Parker has had people tell her about little changes they’ve made to live more sustainably.

“It has a knock-on effect,” said Ms Parker.

“Living sustainably can be broken down into small tasks and over time you can make a difference.

“The group encourages people to do a bit more and talk about it – when I started making changes I had no one to talk to about it, so it’s nice to share and inspire people."

South Wales Argus:

Ms Parker added that it would be "amazing" to see more green groups in Newport, advising people to "give it a go".

Find Green Caerleon on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/3064677110426528