A MOTHER is on a mission to protect the planet – with hundreds of people joining the cause.

When Aimee Parker started the Facebook group Green Caerleon one year ago she hoped to connect with like-minded people, sharing tips and ideas to live sustainably.

And connect she did.

Green Caerleon has more than 900 eco warriors, with various eco-friendly initiatives started up through online community.

This includes:

Two stretchy plastic collection points introduced to Caerleon (aided by CVP Recycling);

Hiring out a party pack to reduce the waste of children’s birthday parties;

Establishing local litter picking group Pitch in Patrol;

Creating a green space group, and Caerleon Plant and Seed swap;

Launching a children’s costume library.

Ms Parker, who has two daughters – aged four and seven – said: “I used to work for a climate change charity, so I’m aware action is needed to tackle the issues and live sustainably.

“Having children also made an impact; we are handing the planet to them and I want to give them a better world."

She added that she was "pleasantly surprised" with how the group grew, with a "broad and diverse" community encouraging reusing and recycling as much as possible.

Green Caerleon has also made a bid for a share of Newport Participatory Budgeting from Newport City Council; if successful the group will launch a community grow-along, providing the means for people to experiment with growing tomatoes, lettuce, and sunflowers.

Decisions for how this funding is allocated to community groups is made through a public vote.

Green Caerleon hopes to get funding for a community grow-along (Picture: Green Caerleon)

Since the group launched in 2021 Ms Parker has had people tell her about little changes they’ve made to live more sustainably.

“It has a knock-on effect,” said Ms Parker.

“Living sustainably can be broken down into small tasks and over time you can make a difference.

“The group encourages people to do a bit more and talk about it – when I started making changes I had no one to talk to about it, so it’s nice to share and inspire people."

Ms Parker added that it would be "amazing" to see more green groups in Newport, advising people to "give it a go".

Find Green Caerleon on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/3064677110426528