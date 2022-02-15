A RECENT fatality proves traffic-calming measures are needed on a busy stretch of a Newport road, residents say.

People living along Cardiff Road in Maesglas have had long-standing concerns about the main road that passes their homes, and these were intensified earlier this month following the tragic death of a motorcyclist in a collision.

In the wake of that fatal crash, resident Nicholas Walsh contacted the Argus, revealing he and dozens of neighbours sent a petition to Newport City Council four months earlier, calling for traffic-calming measures on that stretch of road.

Mr Walsh said their concerns had been "going on for years", capped by increasing volumes of traffic and daily congestion on the road between Tredegar Park and the small strip mall, opposite the Tesco store.

Several properties' walls have been struck by vehicles in that time, and residents are constantly wary of drivers who try to speed past them or "undercut" them as they enter and exit their driveways.

"The speed has got to be reduced," said Mr Walsh of the road, which currently has a limit of 30mph. "We want traffic-calming measures in place."

There are currently vehicle-activated signs along that stretch of road, which display drivers' speeds in green or red, depending on whether they are under or over the 30mph limit.

But Mr Walsh says a more preventative measure is necessary, such as a permanent speed camera or the siting of a mobile camera van in the area. He pointed to the occasional use of a camera van in the lay-by at the bottom of Belle Vue Park, less than a mile further along Cardiff Road, as a good example of what could be done.

"It slows everybody down, because they drive round the bend and can't see if the van is there," he said of the Belle Vue Park mobile camera.

Newport council confirmed it had received the residents' petition, and said it would "in due course" send formal feedback, which may include recommendations for action.

But the residents' calls for action are also caught between various agencies – the council is responsible for deciding traffic-calming measures including fixed cameras, but it would be up to police partnership GoSafe to approve the use of any mobile speed vans.

Newport council said it was currently doing feasibility assessments for that stretch of road, and following the February 2 fatal crash it would send collision study experts on a site visit to Cardiff Road.

The police, however, said wider data did not support further enforcement there.

Sergeant Simon Austin, Gwent Police's co-ordinator for the GoSafe road safety partnership, said the scheme "has received no speed complaints in this stretch of road".

“Having reviewed the collision data from this location also, the evidence does not support carrying out enforcement at this time," he added.

Sgt Austin said the police would work with the council and residents and "will take action if required to support the community".

Following the fatal February 2 crash, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone wishing to request mobile speed enforcement can contact GoSafe online (gosafe.org/contact-us/community-concern/). The scheme also supports community speed watch, in which residents can volunteer to report run speed checks in their area.