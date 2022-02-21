WHEN it comes to choosing the right phone deal, there’s a fair few things to consider – with cost, type of phone, and any perks some of the main things to consider.

But another factor which is growing increasingly relevant is access to fast internet speeds.

In built up cities and towns, 4G is almost a virtual must in this day and age, and the continued rollout of 5G is already proving to be a gamechanger.

But, until every mobile provider is on a par, some mobile networks are better than others, depending on where you live.

If this all sounds a little bit too complicated, worry no more – because the handy maps below will help you out.

RootMetrics, an Ookla company, shows real-world mobile performance results – completely independently from any company themselves.

It uses test samples from on-the-ground locations in order to create a map showing coverage for the UK's four main providers – EE, 02, Three and Vodaphone.

The map is divided into colour-coded hexagons, which represent the type of connection available to users.

Dark blue represents 5G coverage, light blue is LTE (4G), orange represents 3G+, red represents 2G/3G and white depicts areas which haven’t been tested.

While Cardiff is currently is currently quite comprehensively covered by 5G, Newport, and the wider Gwent area is a little way behind.

But, there are some parts of Newport where fast 5G speeds can be found – it largely comes down to being in the right area and on the right network.

Below, you can check out the 5G coverage in Newport across the four major phone networks.

5G coverage in Newport - how the different networks compare

EE

EE's 5G coverage in Newport (Credit: Root Metrics)

For EE customers in Newport, 4G largely reigns supreme.

But, around the M4 at Langstone and around the Celtic Manor, there is 5G coverage to be found.

There are a few areas elsewhere in the city where 5G can be found, but again, they largely appear along the M4 corridor.

O2

O2's 5G coverage in Newport (Credit: Root Metrics)

For O2 customers in Newport, 5G is sadly, non-existent.

There is currently no coverage in the city on this network.

The closest that you are likely to get is in Coedkernew, to the south west of the city.

Three

Three's coverage in the city (Credit: Root Metrics)

Of all the networks, Three arguably have the most 5G coverage in Newport.

From Coedkernew, all the way into the city to Tredegar Park and Maesglas, 5G coverage can be found.

Likewise, masts in Pye Corner, Rogerstone, the Old Barn Estate, Bulmore and Caerleon are doing their job – along with a couple of spots near to Rodney Parade and Friars Walk in the city centre.

Vodaphone

5G on the Vodaphone network in Newport (Credit: Root Metrics)

Unless you happen to live in Rogerstone, this section won’t be good news for Vodaphone customers, for the most part.

This region is well covered, but apart from a couple of dotted locations in Brynglas and along the rest of the M4 corridor, that is about the best you can hope for.

There is one area in Pill – on East Docks Way, where 5G can be found, but, with other areas in the same neighbourhood struggling to even achieve 3G, it is a real mixed bag.

What is 5G and how does it work?





5G is the next generation of wireless mobile connections, following on from the 4G networks currently used by smartphones across the globe.

As the name suggests, this is the fifth generation of the network technology.

5G is made up of unique radio frequencies that are broken up into bands. These frequencies are a lot higher than 4G, which means it will allow far more devices to access the mobile internet at the same time – and they will work faster too.

Experts say this means more connected devices can be used at one time and have also suggested that some potential benefits of this could be the increased ability to operate data-heavy networks, such as those needed to power autonomous vehicles, in years to come.

More information can be found on the Root Metrics website here.