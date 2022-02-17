SEVERAL Blaenau Gwent residents have had their cases heard in court in Cardiff recently.

The defendants faced charges of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

LOWRI HELEN PRICE, 22, of Pochin Crescent in Tredegar, was caught going almost 20mph over the speed limit.

Price was driving down High Street in Dowlais – a 30mph zone – at 47mph on July 27 last year.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £233 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 4.

Price was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had five points added to her licence.

AIMEE FRANCIS, 38, of St James Way in Georgetown, Tredegar, has been ordered to pay £816 after failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

Francis was questioned by officers on August 25 last year about the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been caught doing 37mph in the 30mph zone on High Street in Dowlais on July 22, 2021.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 26.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.

STEPHEN ROYSTON CLARKE, 59, of Firth Road in Ebbw Vale has been fined for speeding in Cardiff.

Clarke was caught on Cowbridge Road West doing 41mph in a 30mph zone on July 23 last year.

He admitted the charge, and was fined £80 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 25.

Clarke was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had four points added to his licence.

ADAM BARBER, 35, of Market Street in Ebbw Vale, refused to identify the driver of a van alleged to have been speeding in Swansea.

Barber was questioned on September 6 last year about an alleged offence, involving a Ford Transit van speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on Fabian Way on July 20.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 26.

Barber was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.

ANNA MEEK, 34, of Valley View Road in Cwmtillery, has also been ordered to pay more than £800 after failing to identify the driver of a car alleged to have been caught speeding.

Meek was questioned by police on July 16, 2021, about an Audi TT which was allegedly caught doing 66mph in a 40mph zone on the A4058 at Hopkinstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on June 15.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 3.

Meek was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.

BRITNEY ORAM, 22, of Lower Salisbury Street in Tredegar, was speeding on the M4 at Port Talbot.

Oram was driving at 58mph in the 50mph zone at Port Talbot on July 17, 2021.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday January 25.

Oram was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.

JAMES FOGGARTY, 46, of The Granary in Tredegar, was also caught speeding on High Street in Dowlais.

Foggarty was caught by a manned speed camera doing 38mph in the 30mph zone on July 22 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 26.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

TRACEY MICHELLE NASH, 54, of Rowan Tree Close in Ebbw Vale, has admitted speeding in Merthyr Tydfil.

Nash was caught by a manned speed camera on Plymouth Street on August 8, where she was doing 36mph in a 30mph zone.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 3.

Nash was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.