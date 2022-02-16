THE number of hospital patients testing positive for Covid fell again in the first week after restrictions in Wales were eased.

In the 5,924 hospital admissions – for any reason – across Wales in the week ending February 6, a total of 409 either tested positive prior to (302) or on admission (107).

This fell from 453 in the previous week. This figure was previously reported as 445, but Public Health Wales has since clarified the figure as 453.

The number of patients who tested positive on or before admission to hospital in Wales and Gwent. Source: Public Health Wales.

Of the 1,283 hospital admissions in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, 120 either tested positive prior to (99) or on admission (21).

This is a slight rise from the 116 in the previous week.

A total of 13,036 Covid cases were recorded across Wales in the week ending February 6.

Of these, 213 cases were found to have either definitely (146) or probably (67) originated in hospital. This is down from the previous week – where 258 definite or probable hospital onset cases were recorded.

The number of probable and definite hospital onset cases of coronavirus for Wales and Gwent. Source: Public Health Wales.

In Gwent, 2,406 cases were recorded across the week. 37 of these were found to have definitely originated in hospital, while 13 probably originated in hospital.

This means that the number of definite or probable hospital onset cases rose from 49 in the previous week to 50 in the week to February 6.

Of 1,469 critical care admissions across Wales, 12 patients were known to have tested positive beforehand, while a further 11 tested positive on admission. This is up from the previous week where 12 people tested positive prior to (10) or on (2) admission.