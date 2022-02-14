A bridge remains closed, and trains have been forced to travel at a reduced speed after a rail road vehicle hit a bridge at a Caerphilly station.

All trains were cancelled between Caerphilly itself and Ystrad Mynach yesterday (Sunday, February 13), after an incident at Llanbradach Railway Station.

At the time, there was social media speculation that a passenger footbridge at the quiet station had suffered damage.

Today, Transport for Wales (TfW), who operate the station, have confirmed that the bridge was indeed damaged – by a rail road vehicle operated by crews carrying out work at the station.

The incident took place on Saturday night, and, while no trains were running, the vehicle was on the tracks, carrying out maintenance work.

A rail road vehicle, similar to the one pictured, is said to have been responsible (Credit: File image/Network Rail)

While it is not clear quite how it happened, the vehicle ended up striking the late 19th century footbridge, which has Grade II listed status.

As a result, all trains were prevented from travelling underneath the bridge, which resulted in disruption on the Rhymney line, with replacement bus services ordered.

And, while trains are able to run again on the line, there is still disruption for train passengers and pedestrians looking to use the bridge – which is likely to continue well into the week.

TfW issue latest on travel disruption

At this time, trains are again able to travel through Llanbradach Station.

But, because of the damage to the bridge – trains are running at a reduced speed, potentially to reduce vibrations.

Meanwhile, members of the public looking to cross the railway are being diverted, as the bridge is closed to pedestrians at this time.

They are being diverted via Colliery Road on to Station Road at this time, until the bridge can be fully repaired.

At this time, it is unclear when this might be, though the Argus understands that an update may be had later this week.

In the meantime, train users in the area are advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys.

Statement from TfW in full

A Transport for Wales spokesman said: “The passenger footbridge at Llanbradach station remains closed as a result of damage from a collision with a rail road vehicle on Sunday (13 February).

“Passengers needing to cross the railway are being diverted via Colliery Road on to Station Road, where existing traffic management and pedestrian signals are in place.

“Rail services resumed on Monday morning (14 February) with speed restrictions in place. Passengers are advised to check the latest timetable information before travelling.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this incident.”