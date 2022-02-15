A RISCA man has been hit with a fine, after being convicted of drunk and disorderly behaviour at a railway station.
Jeffrey Kenneth Daniel Gould pleaded guilty to one count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
The 67-year-old, of Thistle Way, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 18, having been charged with the offence.
Gould was found to have acted in a disorderly manner while drunk, at Cardiff Central Railway Station on December 18, 2021.
For this, Gould was issued with a £40 fine.
His guilty plea was taken into account when this was handed out – as it would otherwise have been £60.
He was also made to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
All told, the balance to pay stands at £159.
