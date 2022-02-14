Paul Robson’s convictions stretch back to the 1980s and he has a history of reoffending upon release.

Yesterday the 56-year-old absconded from a Lincolnshire prison and a nationwide manhunt has been launched.

Here we look at his catalogue of serious crimes explaining why Robson has been described by police as a “a particular danger to women and young children”.

1988: Robson was sentenced for assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Lancaster. He was jailed for 42 months.

1990: Robson abducted and assaulted a girl of eight years old in Morecambe after an early release for his previous offences. He was handed an eight-year prison sentence.

1995: After serving just five years of this sentence, Robson approached two girls aged nine in Carlisle, Cumbria who fled. Magistrates gave him a conditional discharge after admitting resisting a police officer and breaching the peace.

1996: Robson was handed a five-year prison sentence for attacking a 31-year-old woman in Reading, Berkshire.

2000: After fleeing Abingdon Road bail hostel in Oxford following a punch-up with another offender, Robson carried out yet another a sickening attack on a woman in her. Robson had broken into the 23-year-old woman's house through a cat flap and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

2000: Robson pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted rape and two of indecent assault. He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of nine years but has spent an additional 11 years in prison.

Why was Paul Robson in an open prison?





During his fifth parole review, Robson was refused release but recommended for a move to the Category D open prison.

Commenting on Robson’s case, a spokesman for the Parole Board said: “The Parole Board refused the release of Paul Robson but recommended a move to an open conditions prison following an oral hearing in February 2021.

“This was a recommendation only and the Secretary of State for Justice considers the advice before making the final decision on whether a prisoner is suitable for open conditions.

“We will only make a recommendation for open conditions if a Parole Board panel is satisfied that the risk to the public has reduced sufficiently to be manageable in an open prison.

“A move to open conditions involves testing the prisoner’s readiness for any potential return into the community in future. Prisoners moved to open conditions can be returned to closed conditions if there is concern about their behaviour.”

Paul Robson “a particular danger to women and young children”





Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of inquiry.

“He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.”

What should you do if you think you see Paul Robson?

Robson is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and of slim build. If you do think you see him, do not approach.

Detective Chief Superintendent Cox said: “If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately.”