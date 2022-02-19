A ROUND-UP of the latest cases involving Newport residents in court outside Gwent.

Christopher Michael Morris, 30, of Dewstow Street in Newport appeared in court in Swansea after being found to have broken bail conditions.

Morris was arrested on February 11 for breaking a bail condition requiring him to live at an address in Bristol.

He was instead found to be living and sleeping at an addres on Alfred Street in Neath, as corroborated by CCTV.

He was previously released on bail after being charged with maliciously wounding Lee Geoffrey Morgan with intent to do him grievous bodily harm in Neath on April 30, 2021.

He has since been committed to custody until the Crown Court hearing to be brought before Swansea Crown Court.

Kay Michelle Piatek, 61, of Wolsely Street, Newport, was sentenced for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

The case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates' Court and was proved via the Single Justice Procedure.

Piatek was also charged with driving five miles per hour over the limit on a 30mph road in Cardiff on July 27, 2021, but this charge was withdrawn.

They were fined £660.00 and ordered to pay costs of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim's services of £66.

Piatrek's driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Paul Gibbons, 37, of Chepstow Road in Newport was fined after being caught speeding in Cardiff.

Gibbons was found to have been driving 41mph on A4161 Newport Road junction with Rover Way on July 25, 2021.

That stretch of road has a speed limit of 30mph.

His guilt was proved via the Single Justive Procedure and he was fined £440.

He will also need to pay costs of £90 and a £44 surcharge to fund victim's services.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Roman Kwiatkowski, 49, of Devon Place in Newport was fined and recieved points on his license for an offence in Bristol.

Kwiatkowski failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle that was suspected of an offence at the Speed Enforcement Unit in Bristol.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim's services of £66.

Kwiatkowski received six points on his driving license.