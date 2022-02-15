A jury has been sworn in for the trial of three people accused of murdering a five-year-old boy in Bridgend.

Logan Mwangi was found dead on the bank of the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn in Bridgend on July 31, 2021.

Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner, John Cole, 39, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with killing the youngster between July 28 and August 1.

All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan’s body to an area of the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth have pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole has denied murder but admitted perverting the course of justice.

Williamson and Cole have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.

They have been remanded in custody since they were charged, and the youth is in the care of the local authority.

Williamson reported Logan missing at around 5.45am on July 31, telling police another person had taken him.

Logan was found by officers on the riverbank and taken to the town’s Princess of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

He is said to have suffered a number of significant injuries before his death.

The jury will return to Cardiff Crown Court on Monday for the beginning of the evidence.

The trial is expected to last around eight weeks.

In the second week of the trial, the jury is to be taken on a site visit to the locations where Logan and items of his clothing were found.