A WARNING has been issued to residents of Newport City Homes properties after reports of potential scammers operating in the Pill area of the city.
The city’s housing association took to social media to say it had received a number of calls from residents in Pill after a man was seen knocking doors in the area asking to check customers’ main electrical switches.
Newport City Homes says that the visit was not made by them and that they have so far been unable to identify if this was a legitimate visit by a third party.
They’re now urging residents to be vigilant and to ask to see ID.
“All NCH colleagues, including contractors, will be carrying an identification card and will be happy to show it if you ask.
“You should still ask for ID, even if they’re carrying booklets or other information with the Newport City Homes logo.
“Check their ID – it should have their name and photo on it – and the photo on the card should be the same as the person standing at your door.
“If you’re not sure, give us a call on 01633 381111 and we’ll be able to let you know if the caller is genuine.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment