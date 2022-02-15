AS SPRING comes around (soon, we hope) many of us will be spending more time in our gardens enjoying the longer days.

Firepits, BBQs and comfy garden furniture are all required for those warmer nights, and we all know it’s better to stock up on these items before the summer rush begins.

If you’ve been lusting over a hot tub for your garden, now is the time to buy one as luxury hot tub company Lay-Z-Spa has up to £200 off selected models!

And don’t wait for summer to treat yourself, this offer is only available until March 7!

Lay-Z-Spa hot tub deals

The energy-efficient Barbados AirJet™ is one of the hot tubs you can treat yourself to with this offer. It sits up to 4 people, has an insulated liner and top cover and is 40% more energy efficient than other models.

Tech fans, fret not, this tub has WiFi connectivity that allows you to prepare the hot tub remotely from an app, so you can relax until you’re ready for your dip!

This is now just £549, reduced from £699.

The Singapore AirJet Plus™ is also discounted, by almost 20%. It is reduced from £799 to £649 and gives you the perfect ‘at home’ spa experience.

The Singapore AirJet Plus™ (Lay-Z-Spa)

The model is Lay-Z-Spa’s first Drop Stitch hot tub with the AirJet Plus™ massage system and it is compatible with the Lay-Z-Spa WiFi App.

If you’re looking for something under £500, then the Lay-Z-Spa Ibiza AirJet™ is for you.

It fits up to six for those looking for an affordable square hot tub. With a 140 AirJet™ massage system, it is perfect after those long days at work. With this deal, it is reduced from £549 to £499.

The Palma HydroJet Pro™ and The Majorca HydroJet Pro™ are both reduced by £200.

These are total luxury and give you the perfect escape from your own garden!

For your next garden party, the Palma HydroJet Pro™ can seat 7 people with its built-in seats, backrests. The LED lights create the perfect mood lighting, as well as the ultimate spa experience with 8 HydroJets™ and 180 all surrounding AirJets™. This is now £1099 reduced from £1299.

(Lay-Z-Spa)

The Majorca HydroJet Pro™ has a stylish wooden design which helps it blend perfectly into any garden aesthetic. It fits up to six people who can enjoy the 8 HydroJets™ and 140 AirJet™ massage system. With a £200 discount, you can purchase it for £999, reduced from £1,199.

All Lay-Z-Spa models come with a unique Freeze Shiels technology to help prevent any damage to your hot tub during the colder months. This also helps to keep it energy efficient.

You can purchase your hot tub on the Lay-Z-Spa website and save £200 on selected models until March 7.

And as a bonus, with every purchase made during this period, you’ll get a free Gold Starter Kit (worth £99.99) which includes a Chemical Starter Kit, Multifunction Tablets, 24 x Filter Cartridge Bundle Pack.

If your favourite tub is no longer available, you can also shop Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs at B&Q and The Range.