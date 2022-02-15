MORE than 200 households in Newport were without electrical power this morning.
News of a power cut was first reported by residents in the Malpas area of the city just before 8am.
Homes along Alanbrooke Avenue, Robertson Way, Horrocks Close and Wavell Drive all reported problems.
Western Power Distribution has now confirmed that there was an issue in the area and has reported on its website that 203 homes were affected.
Some reported issues with internet and TV signal, whereas others said they were completely without power.
It’s understood that power has now resumed for residents in the area after Western Power Distribution workers were spotted at a nearby generator.
A spokesperson for Western Power Distribution has since confirmed to the Argus that the power was cut to fix a problem with a nearby generator.
"We had around 200 customers who were without power at a minute before 8am this morning.
"Power was returned to those households at around 9.45am. Our workers were repairing problems with a generator in the area.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
