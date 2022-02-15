GOGGLEBOX star Stephen Webb has had to pull out of this week’s episode of the Channel 4 hit after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Gogglebox stalwart will miss the opening episode of the show’s new season starting this Friday.
Stephen, a hairdresser from Brighton, appears on the show alongside his husband, Daniel.
Gogglebox star Stephen Webb issues health update
Posting a message on Instagram, Stephen said: “This is a message to the Gogglebox crew, good luck filming this week, can’t wait to see you Friday, I need a laugh, desperately.
“We can’t film this week, because I’ve got Covid.”
He then shows followers around the room in which he is self-isolating.
He adds: “Anyway, can’t wait to watch you on Friday, have a good one.”
Channel 4 viewers and fellow cast members rushed to offer their support to the couple.
Ellie Warner, who appears on the show said: "Hope to see you back very soon! Get well soon.”
"It's a nightmare isn't Stephen, but it's a break for Daniel," said co-stars Dave and Shirley.
One viewer added: “You’ll be back with bells on! Get well soon luvvie, we’ll miss you.”
Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 this week with a brand new season starting at 9pm on Friday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.