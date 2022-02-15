GOGGLEBOX star Stephen Webb has had to pull out of this week’s episode of the Channel 4 hit after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Gogglebox stalwart will miss the opening episode of the show’s new season starting this Friday.

Stephen, a hairdresser from Brighton, appears on the show alongside his husband, Daniel.

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb issues health update

Posting a message on Instagram, Stephen said: “This is a message to the Gogglebox crew, good luck filming this week, can’t wait to see you Friday, I need a laugh, desperately.

“We can’t film this week, because I’ve got Covid.”

He then shows followers around the room in which he is self-isolating.

He adds: “Anyway, can’t wait to watch you on Friday, have a good one.”

Channel 4 viewers and fellow cast members rushed to offer their support to the couple.

Ellie Warner, who appears on the show said: "Hope to see you back very soon! Get well soon.”

"It's a nightmare isn't Stephen, but it's a break for Daniel," said co-stars Dave and Shirley.

One viewer added: “You’ll be back with bells on! Get well soon luvvie, we’ll miss you.”

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 this week with a brand new season starting at 9pm on Friday.