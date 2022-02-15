NATWEST has announced it is going to close 32 branches across the UK amid a move towards increased online banking.
The bank said the sites, overwhelmingly in England, would close but did not say when.
The list includes the Royal Bank of Scotland branch in NatWest’s headquarters in Bishopsgate, in the heart of the City of London.
NatWest said 21 of the closures would be NatWest branches, and 11 of them RBS.
Most staff will be moved to other branches, but 12 jobs will be at risk.
All of the branches are in England apart from RBS’s Cardiff City branch. Others include sites in Billericay in Essex, Leeds, Manchester and several in London.
NatWest issue statement on bank closures in the UK
“As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives,” the bank said.
“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.
“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”
Full list of NatWest bank closures
Billericay, Essex
Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
Bulwell & Hucknall, Nottinghamshire
Chelsea, Greater London
Gillingham, Kent
Gosforth, Tyne and Wear
Headingley, West Yorkshire
Hull University, East Yorkshire
Leatherhead, Surrey
Leeds Victoria, West Yorkshire
Manchester Spinningfields Square, Greater Manchester
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire
Piccadilly & New Bond Street, Greater London
Ruislip, north-west London
South Woodford, east London
Swanley, Kent
Tavistock Square, central London
Twickenham, west London
Windsor & Eton, Berkshire
Derby Crompton House, Derbyshire
Full list of Royal Bank of Scotland closures
Bishopsgate, City of London
Cardiff City, Wales
Chelmsford, Essex
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Harrow, north London
Leeds Park Row, West Yorkshire
Leicester Market Street, Leicestershire
London Child & Co
Nottingham City Office, Nottinghamshire
Southampton High Street, Hampshire
Wilmslow, Cheshire
