PAUL O’Grady has issued a lengthy statement explaining the BBC’s decision to take his radio show off air until May.

The TV star will not be on the airwaves until May as Rob Beckett takes over his BBC Radio 2 slot.

Mr O'Grady has a regular slot on Sundays although comedian Mr Beckett will be taking over for the foreseeable.

Paul O’Grady issues statement

In a statement on Instagram, Mr O'Grady wrote: "I’m doing my best to look benign but Sausage has just spotted Nancy dragging a tea towel down the hall and as you can see she wants a bit of the action.

"It’s my last Radio2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens. While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer (sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince who is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on air."

He added: "There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision. So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy. X”

Listeners rush to support Paul O’Grady

Listeners rushed to condemn the “mad” decision, One fan wrote: “They are mad, you and Lisa Tarbuck are the best on the Radio.”

Another added: “So very sad about this "management" decision Paul. Why do they never ask the listeners for their views? Going to miss you and Malcolm so much.”

“Utter shame. You two are amazing and entertaining every Sunday and are always worth waiting for. 13 weeks is too long to wait but I’ll replay old episodes till then. Enjoy your travels and your break,” added another.