BRADFORD City have sacked manager Derek Adams, the man who revelled in Newport County AFC’s Wembley play-off anguish.

The Bantams appointed the Scot in the summer after he led Morecambe to League One at the expense of the Exiles in a controversial final.

Bradford were among the promotion favourites but their large following look likely to endure another campaign in the fourth tier unless they go on a dramatic late charge.

They sit 11th in League Two, eight points off the play-offs, and have opted for a change at the top with former County boss Michael Flynn, who played for the Bantams, likely to be one of the contenders.

Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks said: “On behalf of the board, it is with deep regret that we have come to the decision to part company with Derek Adams.

“A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision and it is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.

“We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Assistant manager Mark Trueman has taken over as caretaker boss and will be in charge of Saturday’s match against Oldham Athletic.

SACKED: Derek Adams has left Bradford

Adams, who had to take Kevin Ellison’s fiery celebration on the chin when the teams met in Morecambe, said after the play-off final that he had "no sympathy" for Flynn's men following the two contentious calls at Wembley.

Referee Bobby Madley decided not to award the Exiles a first-half spot-kick after Shrimps keeper Kyle Letheren punched Scot Bennett in the head when trying to clear the ball.

The official then gave Morecambe a penalty in the second half of extra-time when John O'Sullivan went down after minimal contact with Ryan Haynes outside the box.

Carlos Mendes Gomes converted to send Morecambe into League One for the first time in their history.

"Three times this season they've had three of our players sent-off," claimed Adams when speaking to Quest, despite the fact only two Morecambe players were shown red cards in games against Newport, both of which were won by the Exiles.

"Sometimes in life you get your comeuppance, and today was that, I'm afraid."

The comments led to County goalkeeping coach Jim Hollman saying he had been fired up for another promotion bid.

He said on Twitter: “I’d just like to thank Derek Adams! Just when I think I hate football and I’ve had enough something happens to relight the fire and draws me back!

“Usually not as soon as this but after seeing this interview from the charismatic Derek I want next season to start tomorrow!”

Adams received a lively reception when he brought Bradford to Rodney Parade for a 0-0 draw in October.

“I didn’t actually hear anything this afternoon,” said Adams after the game, somehow keeping a straight face.

“People were saying beforehand [that there would be some abuse] but I didn’t hear anything today.”

Adams was booked after diverting the ball as it was kicked towards Cameron Norman for a throw-in.

That led to verbals from County captain Matty Dolan and Hollman yet the visiting boss insists he was the wronged party.

“I put the match ball back onto the pitch,” he said. “The match ball went off the pitch and I knocked it back on.

“Their number 2, Norman, took one of our balls out of our warm-up bag and wanted to take the throw-in. The referee didn’t understand that but I will get an apology off him soon.”