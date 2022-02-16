A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID VICTOR WILLIAMS, 38, of Old School Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted having an imitation firearm – an air weapon – in public and possession of cannabis on Commercial Street on November 29, 2021.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the air weapon and the drugs.

LISA MARIE BROOKS, 39, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 16 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Eastville Road on January 10.

She was ordered to pay £415 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY SHEPPARD, 46, of Oliver Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 26 months and he must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY LLOYD MITCHELL, 29, of Beech Avenue, Britannia, Pengam, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on Commercial Street, New Tredegar, last New Year’s Eve.

ASHLEY OWEN NORTHOVER, 27, of Cherry Tree Close, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road, Trethomas, on November 30, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDER GIBBEY, 31, of Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHON ROBERTS, 38, of College Road, Llandaff North, Cardiff, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood in Newport on the M4 westbound, Junction 26, on August 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £154 in a fine and a surcharge.