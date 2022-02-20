HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from February 7-15.

Alisha Williams

Williams was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 9.

The 28-year-old, of Tyr Common, Gilwern, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Hengoed Road in Caerphilly.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 19, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stephen Pearce

Pearce was fined £500 at North Somerset Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 11.

The 58-year-old, of Caldicot Road, Rogiet, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph section of the A4 Portway in Bristol.

He was fined £500 for the offence, which occurred on February 2, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £50.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.