HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from February 7-15.
Alisha Williams
Williams was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 9.
The 28-year-old, of Tyr Common, Gilwern, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Hengoed Road in Caerphilly.
She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 19, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Stephen Pearce
Pearce was fined £500 at North Somerset Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 11.
The 58-year-old, of Caldicot Road, Rogiet, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph section of the A4 Portway in Bristol.
He was fined £500 for the offence, which occurred on February 2, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £50.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
