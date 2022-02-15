NOVAK Djokovic says he will not defend his Wimbledon or French Open titles if the tournaments require mandatory vaccination for competitors.

When asked if he would sacrifice participating in the competitions by not getting a Covid jab he said it was "the price that I’m willing to pay."

He clarified that "the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else."

In an interview with the BBC, the 34-year-old said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.

Djokovic distanced himself from the anti-vaccination movement, despite being deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month amid concerns about his vaccine status.

Djokovic was barred for taking part in the Australian Open due to not being vaccinated (PA)

He said: “I have never said I’m part of that movement.

“It’s really unfortunate that there has been this kind of misconception and wrong conclusion based upon something that I completely disagree with.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

He added that he was “keeping [his] mind open” to the possibility of getting vaccinated in the future,

The Serbian is set to return to action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21.

Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid and it is a tournament Djokovic has won five times previously.