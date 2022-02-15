RANVIR Singh has quit her role as political editor on Good Morning Britain a source has confirmed.

The 44-year-old TV presenter and journalist left her political role in December but will remain as one of the regular presenters on the morning talk show.

Ms Singh joined the ITV programme during its launch in 2014 and became the political editor in 2017.

She will host Good Morning Britain alongside the show’s other regular presenters, including Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard.

A source told The Sun: “Ranvir is ready for a new challenge at Good Morning Britain and she wants a bigger role within the team.

Ranvir Singh has stepped in for Susanna Reid this half-term (PA)

“She quietly stepped down as the political editor of the show in anticipation of having a more substantial part to play."

"Ranvir covers for Susanna Reid when she is away and this week has stepped into her shoes during half term.

"But she wants more and the bosses at GMB are clamouring to give it to her."

Outside of her work on GMB Singh also took over the hosting role from Lorraine Kelly on her show Lorraine for a brief period during the summer and has appeared as a guest presenter on the panel of ITV’s Loose Women a number of times.

She has also hosted several series, including the recent documentary film Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

In 2020 she was also a contestant on the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing and reached the semi-final with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.