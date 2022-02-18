JUST one motorist from Torfaen has been fined for speeding during the past week - February 7-15.
Richard Owen was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 7.
The 51-year-old, of West Bank, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 3, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
